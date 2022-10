अंडर-23 विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में विकास और नीतेश के बाद अंकुश ने जीता रजत पदक

More glory for 🇮🇳 in Spain 😍



Indian wrestlers win 3⃣ more medals at U23 #Wrestling World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain 🔥



🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg)

🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg)

🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg)



We have 5️⃣ medals so far. Congrats to all the winners!#WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/VYPX7UpQmB