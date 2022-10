अंडर-23 कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बने अमन

Aman Sehrawat wins a HISTORIC 🥇 for India!



The young grappler beats Ahmet Duman of Turkey🇹🇷 12-4 to take top spot in the FS Men's 57kg and win the country's first-ever GOLD at the U23 Wrestling World Championships 🇮🇳💪#Wrestling 🤼| #WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/3GQXEUv8r5