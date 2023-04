Asian Wrestling Championships: अंतिम पंघाल ने जीता रजत, चार अन्य को कांस्य

And it's 🥈 for @OlyAntim at #WrestleAstana Asian Championships 🤼‍♂



The #TOPSchemeAthlete lost by technical superiority (10-0) to 🇯🇵's Akari Fujinami in the 53kg WW category!



Well tried Antim 💪 pic.twitter.com/hFBDqeR3Kx