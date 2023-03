विश्व युवा चैम्पियनशिप: धनुष और ज्योश्ना ने भारत के लिए जीते दो कांस्य पदक

#Weightlifting Youth World Championship🏋️ 2023 Update☑️



🇮🇳's Jyoshna Sabar wins 🥉& 🥈 in Women's 40kg category!



🥈 in Snatch with 53kg

Best of 62kg in C&J

🥉in Total with 115kg



Congratulations champion🤩🇮🇳#