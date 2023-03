भारतीय भारोत्तोलक भराली बेदब्रत को विश्व युवा चैम्पियनशिप में कांस्य

Weightlifting Youth World Championship 2023 Update🏋️☑️



🇮🇳 Weightlifter & #NCOE Patiala Athlete Bedabrate Bharali wins 🥉 🥉in Men's 67kg category



Best lift of Snatch - 119 kg

🥉 in C&J with 148 kg

🥉in Total with 267 kg



Congratulations champ 🇮🇳👏 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nTxjS8nIKf