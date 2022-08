Commonwealth Games 2022: रजत पदक विजेता संकेत सरगर की जीत पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार देगी 30 लाख रुपये का ईनाम

Hon'ble Chief Minister of #Maharashtra @mieknathshinde announced a reward of Rs 30 Lakh for #SanketSargar from Sangli, Maharashtra who recently won a Silver🥈 for India🇮🇳 in Men's 55Kg #weightlifting in #CommonwealthGames2022 at #Birmingham



Thank you Sanket for making us proud https://t.co/iwYFyVtPmZ