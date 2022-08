commonwealth Games 2022: भरोत्तोलन में भारत को पांचवा पदक, जेरेमी ने हासिल किया स्वर्ण

Jeremy wins Gold for India! 🥇❤️



19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram adds gold to his illustrious career. He lifted 300 KG in Men's 67 KG category! 😍🇮🇳#Weightlifting 🏋️ #B2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4McnRVJOiI