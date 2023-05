बिंदयारानी देवी ने एशियाई चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीता

It's🥈for @BindyaraniS at the #Weightlifting🏋️ Senior Asian Chps 2023 🥳



The CWG🥈Medalist & #TOPSchemeAthlete lifted 83kg in Snatch & 111kg in Clean & Jerk in Women's 55kg category.



With the Total lift of 194 kg 💪she secured 🇮🇳's 1⃣st Medal at the event.



Congratulations 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/Xy6QlSA1pV