टाटा ओपन महाराष्ट्र: फ्रेंच स्टार बोन्ज़ी ने जैंडस्चुल्प के खिलाफ रोमांचक जीत हासिल की

He's defeated three of the top-6⃣ seeds at #TOM2023 🎾



This giant slayer has been a force to reckon with in Pune! 💥#AdvantagePune #Tennis #ATPTour #TataOpenMaharashtra | @atptour @AITA__Tennis @msltatennis @IndTennisDaily pic.twitter.com/87ndPHUUhL