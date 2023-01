टाटा ओपन महाराष्ट्र: भांबरी और रामनाथन की क्वालीफायर में जीत से शुरूआत

What a brilliant comeback 🔥 Take a bow, Ramkumar! 💪



He came back from a set & 3-5 down to defeat Virtanen in a thrilling three-setter today 🫡🎾#TOM2023 #AdvantagePune #TataOpenMaharashtra #ATPTour #Tennis | @atptour @AITA__Tennis @msltatennis pic.twitter.com/lC8UzCyglg