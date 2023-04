सुमित नागल ने रोम एटीपी चैलेंजर का खिताब जीता

NAGAL BECOMES 1ST INDIAN EVER TO WIN AN ATP CHALLENGER ON EUROPEAN CLAY@nagalsumit pulled off yet another upset in the final (d. Jesper de Jong 6-3 6-2) to win the ATP Rome Challenger 🏆



This is Nagal's 3rd career ATP Challenger title (first since Buenos Aires'19) pic.twitter.com/Qg57Ebyd9o