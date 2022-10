मनीष सुरेशकुमार और वैदेही चौधरी ने फेनेस्टा ओपन का खिताब जीता

Top seed Manish Sureshkumar kept his consistency till end of the tournament and emerged as a singles champion in the men's category at the the Fenesta Open National Championship 2022...🎾



Manish beats 2nd seeded Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-2 6-3 and justified the crown. 👑🏆 pic.twitter.com/hKSTbU6EJz