World Table Tennis Championships: साथियान पुरुष और मिश्रित युगल के प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में

World Table Tennis Championships —



Manika/Sathiyan move into the Mixed Doubles RO16 with a 3-1 win over Eric Jouti/Luca Kumahara.



Sharath/Sathiyan also ease into the Men's Doubles RO16 with a 3-0 win over Lind Anders / Bence Majoros.#TableTennis | #Durban2023 pic.twitter.com/WdQMtPQ32V