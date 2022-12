शिव श्रीधर ने 200 मीटर व्यक्तिगत मेडले में बनाया 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ भारतीय प्रदर्शन' का रिकॉर्ड

Record Alert 🚨



🇮🇳's Siva Sridhar creates new 'Best Indian Performance' at 🏊🏼

Short Course World Championships 🇦🇺



Siva clocked 1:59.80 (previous best 2:02.42 also by him) in Men's 200m Individual Medley event 🔥



With his time he also qualified for the final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DQxdiT9UOz