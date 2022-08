Commonwealth Games 2022: भारत के श्रीहरि नटराज ने 50 मी बैकस्ट्रोक के फाइनल में बनाई जगह

News Flash:

CWG | Swimming: Srihari Nataraj storms into Final of Men's 50m Backstroke event.

Srihari finished 5th in his Heat clocking 25.38 secs; overall finished 8th in Semis.

Top 8 Qualify | Final tomorrow night at 0107 hrs IST. #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/YbHR0WoEQ7