अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्फ ओपन मामल्लापुरम में 14 अगस्त से

Elated to announce India's first ever international surfing event - International Surf Open QS 3000- TN 2023 to be held at Mahabalipuram from August 14th to 20th. Government has sanctioned ₹2.67 crore towards the conduct of the event. @SportsTN_ @Atulyamisraias @jmeghanathreddy pic.twitter.com/IscakK2xbN