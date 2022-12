राष्ट्रीय स्क्वाश चैंपियनशिप: जोशना चिनप्पा और अभय सिंह बने चैंपियन

#nationalsquashchampionship@joshnachinappa, 36, pocketed her 19th national title overcoming the challenge of 14 year old @anahatsingh_13 of Delhi 11-8, 11-9, 11-9.

Too seed Abhay Singh beat Velavan Senthilkumar 11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 for men's title#squash#Chennai#SRFI pic.twitter.com/pJsZRvAZx4