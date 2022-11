एशियाई स्क्वाश चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने जीता पहला स्वर्ण पदक

🇮🇳Indian men's squash team win their FIRST-EVER 🥇 at the Asian Team Championships!



Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal's dazzling form ensured a 2:0 victory over 🇰🇼Kuwait in the final on their way to HISTORY 🔥#Squash pic.twitter.com/1RuMGSQi8F