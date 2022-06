आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप के अंतिम दिन स्वप्निल-आशी ने जीता देश के लिए दूसरा स्वर्ण, टूर्नामेंट में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा भारत

#India ended their campaign at the #ISSFWorldCup (@ISSF_Shooting) in Baku with a gold in 50m rifle 3-positions mixed team competition, after Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey beat Ukranians Serhiy Kulish and Daria Tykhova 16-12 in the gold-medal match. pic.twitter.com/Oobetze7g3