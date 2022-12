भारतीय निशानेबाज रुद्राक्ष पाटिल ने जीता आईएसएसएफ प्रेसिडेंट कप का खिताब

Rudranksh finishes 2022 with a bang 🔥



TOPScheme Athlete @RudrankkshP wins the ISSF President's Cup after thumping Sollazo 16-8 in the 10m Rifle 🥇 play-off 😍



Congratulations champ, all of 🇮🇳 is proud of you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iROu1xSGn2