ISSF World Cup: सरबजोत सिंह ने एयर पिस्टल में जीता स्वर्ण, वरूण तोमर को कांस्य

It's 🥇& 🥉for 🇮🇳 at the ISSF World Cup, Bhopal 🔫#TOPSchemeAthlete Sarabjot Singh & Varun Tomar finish with 🥇& 🥉 respectively to open the account for #India



Congratulations to both the champions 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/jAanjAV7UT