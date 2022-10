ISSF World Championship: रुद्राक्ष पाटिल ने 10 मीटर एयर राइफल में जीता स्वर्ण, हासिल किया ओलंपिक कोटा

Rudrankksh seals Olympic quota for 🇮🇳 with a gold 🥇 in Cairo !



PATIL Rudrankksh Balasaheb secured the spot at ISSF World Championship (RP), Cairo, Egypt in 10m AR Men. Patil came from behind to win with a score of 17-13



Congratulations for #Paris2024 ! 🤩👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9smwG24A0M