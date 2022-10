ISSF World Championship: समीर ने जूनियर पुरुष रेपिड फायर पिस्टल में रजत पदक जीता

SAMEER WINS 25m RAPID FIRE PISTOL JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SILVER 🔫



Sameer finished 2nd (23/40) behind Wang 🇨🇳 (25/40) after bettering 2 other Chinese shooters in the medal match. Udhayveer Sidhu faced a ranking match exit



Qualification scores: Sameer - 573, Udhayveer - 569