ISSF World Championship: भारत की 25 मीटर पिस्टल टीम ने कांस्य पदक जीता

India kick-off their @ISSF_Shooting #worldchampionship Rifle/Pistol campaign with a bronze in the Women's 25m Pistol Team Junior event. A beaming coach Rajesh Kumar with Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & @singhesha10 aftr the bronze medal match in #Cairo earlier today. Congrats🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XDnKhKpaJz