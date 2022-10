ISSF World Championship: अर्जुन-किरण-रुद्राक्ष की तिकड़ी ने चीन को मात देकर जीता स्वर्ण पदक

It's a 5⃣th 🥇 for India as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta and Kiran Jadhav take top spot in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event at the ISSF World Championships!



They beat China 16-10 in the final 🔥



(📸: NRAI)