ISSF Junior World Cup: धनुष श्रीकांत ने भारत को तीसरा स्वर्ण दिलाया

On June 5th the OC run three finals at the ISSF WC Junior R/P/Shotgun in Suhl, GER the first one was 10m Air Rifle Men with the following results:



🥇: DHANUSH Srikanth 🇮🇳

🥈: KALLIN Pontus 🇸🇪

🥉: AUFRERE Romain 🇫🇷



The fourth place was taken by BHADANA Pratham 🇮🇳