ISSF Junior World Cup: अभिनव, गौतमी ने भारत को दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया

Two more medals for India as the pair of Sainyam/Abhinav Chaudhary (left) & Suruchi Inder Singh/Shubham Bisla win 🥈 & 🥉 respectively in the Mixed Team Pistol 🔫 at the @issf_official junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany 🇩🇪 #Shooting #ISSFJuniorWorldCup #TeamIndia #Suhl pic.twitter.com/rgxfdZ8bHx