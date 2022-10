ISSF World Championship: सागर डांगी ने टीम और व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में जीते दो पदक

The medals just keep coming for 🇮🇳 at the 🔫 World Championship 🥳



🥈 for Sagar Dangi after he lost 12-16 to 🇨🇳Gao in the 🥇 play-off for 10m air pistol Juniors event.



🥉for Varun Tomar, who scored of 251.3 won in the same category.



Congratulations champs 👏 pic.twitter.com/ssLwaxOsUJ