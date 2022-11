Asian Airgun Championship: मेहुली और तिलोत्तोमा ने हासिल किया स्वर्ण

1-2 finish for 🇮🇳 at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship as Tilottoma & Nancy win 🥇 & 🥈 respectively 😍



Tilottama Sen defeated Nancy 17-12 in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Final.



Congratulations to both the winner and the runners up for the double delight 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/2XPCSdrCtN