Asian Airgun Championship : भारत की झोली में आए चार स्वर्ण पदक

Team 🇮🇳 on a roll at the Asian Airgun Championships 😍



🥇 for team of Kiran & TOPS Athletes Rudranksh & Arjun as they defeated 🇰🇿 16-10 in 10m AR Men's Team event 🔥



🥇 for team of Mehuli, TOPS Athlete Elavenil & Meghana as they defeated 🇰🇷 16-10 in 10m AR Women's Team event 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1DvF6WUepq