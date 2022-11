भारत को एशियाई एयरगन चैंपियनशिप में चार स्वर्ण पदक

Shiva & Vijayveer continue India's medal spree at the Asian Airgun Championships 😍



TOPS Athlete Shiva Narwal beat 🇰🇷's Park Daehun 17-13 in GMM to win 🥇 at 10m Air Pistol event 🔥



Vijayveer, also a TOPS Athlete, bagged 🥉 in the same event 🔥



Congratulations champs 👏 pic.twitter.com/WCKTttW8bR