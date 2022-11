अर्जुन बबुता और मेहुली घोष ने एशियाई एयरगन चैम्पियनशिप में मिश्रित टीम राइफल स्वर्ण जीता

Another 1-2 for 🇮🇳 at the Asian Airgun Championships 😍



This time in the Junior 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event where Ramita Panwar & Divyansh Panwar won 🥇 by defeating 🥈 medalists Nancy & Ravishankar 17-11.



Congratulations to both the teams for making 🇮🇳 proud 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yfTwbHQPe8