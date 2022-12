अंजुम मोदगिल ने आईएसएसएफ प्रेसिडेंट्स कप में रजत पदक जीता

🥈 for 🇮🇳 at the prestigious ISSF President's Cup 😍



TOPS Athlete Anjum Moudgil fought till the end but had to settle for 🥈 after going down by 14-16 in the 50m Rifle 3P event final!



Congratulations champion 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7UyRi7gH2i