Asian U18 Rugby Sevens Championships: भारतीय लड़कियों की टीम ने जीता रजत पदक

🙌🥈𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐒 | To say that we are proud of our 🇮🇳 U18 Girls Team is an understatement. This fine young team gave their all across the two days in Kathmandu. 👏



Upwards and onwards! 📈👊#ARU18Girls 🏉 pic.twitter.com/p5msJbuPfO