नॉर्थ चैनल पार करने वाले एशिया के पहले पैरा स्वीमर बने मध्यप्रदेश के सतेंद्र सिंह लोहिया

i am happy to inform you that i have crossed the North Channel (36) km from bengor to portpetrick with my Team in the time 14 hr,39 minutes yesterday.This challenge is considered to be most 7 Adventurous endeavour in Open cold water 12℃ swimming in world. 🏊🇮🇳@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/QW9PGuLAcV