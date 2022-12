Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup: परमजीत, शकीना ने भारत का खाता खोला

🇮🇳 bags 2 medals (🥈1 🥉1) on Day 1 of 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022😍



- TOPS Athlete Parmjeet won🥈 in Men's upto 49kg category, lifting 165kg in his 2nd attempt & registering a new PB 🔥



-Sakina won🥉 in Women's upto 50kg Category 🔥