विश्व की नंबर वन पैरा निशानेबाज बनी अवनि लेखरा

💥Tokyo Paralympics double-medallist Avani Lekhara has been named World Number 1⃣ in the R2 - 10M Air Rifle Women's SH1 and R8 - 50M Rifle 3 Positions Women's events.



This comes after her sensational performance at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup earlier this month!👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rTfmSOw98N