मणिपुर लगातार दूसरी बार पूर्वोत्तर ओलंपिक खेलों में शीर्ष पर

Also gave the trophies to the Men's Basketball Champions of @neolygames.



Congratulations to Mizoram for taking home the winners trophy followed by Nagaland in 2nd place and Manipur in 3rd place! Well played boys!@ianuragthakur @ZoramthangaCM @Neiphiu_Rio @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/0eVYVBfGGe