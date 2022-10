National Games 2022: बॉक्सिंग में पिटने से तंग आकर 96 किग्रा गोल्ड मेडल विजेता सैम्बो लापुंग ने वेटलिफ्टिंग अपनाई थी

Congratulations to the Medallists of the Men's 96kg Weightlifting event.👏



Sambo Lapung (Arunachal Pradesh) 🥇

Jagdish (Services) 🥈

Parveen (Haryana) 🥉#36thNationalGames #NationalGames #UnityThroughSports #JudegaIndiaJitegaIndia #NationalGamesGujarat #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/MZorRj8R7R