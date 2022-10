National Games 2022: बंगाल की गौरवशाली बेटी स्वप्ना बर्मन ने मध्य प्रदेश के लिए दो स्वर्ण पदक जीते

Congratulations to all the Medalists of Women's High Jump at the #36thNationalGames.



🥇Swapna Barman

🥈Abhinaya Shetty

🥉Gracena G Merly



Keep performing well.@sanghaviharsh @Nat_Games_Guj @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2Qx8dM9kTR