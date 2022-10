National Games 2022 Round Up: अरुणाचल के सैम्बो लापुंग ने राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड के साथ भारोत्तोलन में स्वर्ण जीता

National Record Alert🚨#Weightlifting



Sambo Lapung of #ArunachalPradesh sets new #NationalRecord in Clean and Jerk event of Men 96 kg category. He lifted 198 kgs to set the record



Congratulations Champ! Keep up the momentum 👍#NationalGames2022 #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/d7lloczWRh