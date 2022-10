National Games 2022 Round Up: राम बाबू ने 35 किमी वॉक में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड के साथ सबका ध्यान खींचा

#Maharashtra takes on #Odisha for the gold medal in the Women's Kho Kho event at the #36thNationalGames.



Follow us for more updates.#36thNationalGames #NationalGamesGujarat #KhoKho #AbKhoHoga #UnityThroughSports #JudegaIndiaJitegaIndia #NationalGames2022 #AaapniGames2022 pic.twitter.com/YR6FENfQjG