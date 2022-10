National Games 2022: रोलर-स्केटिंग में महाराष्ट्र को मिले 5 स्वर्ण

Presenting the medal winners from Skateboarding - Park Women's at the #36thNationalGames



Vidya Das (KER)🥇

Kamali P (TN)🥈

Aadya Aditi (DLI)🥉