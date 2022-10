National Games 2022: पुरुष हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के स्वर्ण पदक के लिए फाइनल में उत्तर प्रदेश से भिड़ेगा कर्नाटक

#Hockey legend, and Sports Minister of Haryana, Shri Sandeep Singh marked his presence at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground, Rajkot ahead of the Men's semifinal between #Haryana and #Karnataka at the #36thNationalGames#NationalGames #UnityThroughSports #JudegaIndiaJitegaIndia pic.twitter.com/pOnpO8WkJS