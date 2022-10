National Games 2022: कर्नाटक और हरियाणा की हॉकी टीम ने जीते खिताब

The star goalkeeper of India and Haryana Savita Punia after defeating Punjab in 🥇Final Match of Womens #Hockey 🏑in ongoing #36thNationalGames at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground, Rajkot. #NationalGames2022#UnityThroughSports #JudegalndiaJitegalndia#NationalGamesGujarat pic.twitter.com/jipkHKhFF8