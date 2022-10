National Games 2022: ऋतिका श्रीराम ने गोताखोरी में दूसरा स्वर्ण जीता, जील देसाई ने गुजरात के टैली में एक और स्वर्ण जोड़ा

Congratulations to all the Medalists in the Archery Compound Event.🥇🥈🥉



We are thankful to Shri Jagdish Ishwarbhai Vishwakarma for gracing the Medal Ceremony today as the Chief Guest. #36thNationalGames #NationalGamesGujarat #Archery #CompoundArchery #Minister #StateMinistry pic.twitter.com/imGOdTTuWz