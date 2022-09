Watch Video: नवरात्र के मौके पर स्टार शटलर पीवी सिंधु ने किया जमकर गरबा, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

It's GARBA night for @Pvsindhu1 🎇



Scintillating SINDHU✨ clicked amidst Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad 📸 Look at her enjoying garba with ace athletes @anjubobbygeorg1 and @TMurgunde 🤩#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/44EJrikPHQ