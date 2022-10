National Games 2022: अमलान बोरगोहेन सबसे तेज पुरुष, ज्योति याराजी सबसे तेज महिला

Amlan Borgohain is officially the fastest man in the country!



Congratulations to all the Medalists of the Men's 100m event.

AMLAN BORGOHAIN (Assam) 🥇

ELAKIYADASAN V K (Tamil Nadu)🥈

SIVA KUMAR B (Tamil Nadu) 🥉#36thNationalGames @Media_SAI @sagofficialpage @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/iIttRdh02s