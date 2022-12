मुंबई मैराथन के इवेंट एंबेसडर बनाए गए योहान ब्लैक

2️⃣x Olympic Champion

2️⃣x World Champion

2️⃣x Olympic Games Silver medalist

2️⃣x Diamond League Final winner

2nd fastest man ever in 100m and 200m



Presenting the International Event Ambassador for #TMM2023, Yohan Blake! 🇯🇲 💨#HarDilMumbai || @YohanBlake pic.twitter.com/MyXQymzMOZ