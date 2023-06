Khelo India University Games: पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी बनी चैंपियन, 26 स्वर्ण सहित कुल 69 पदक जीते

PANJAB UNIVERSITY AT THE 🔝



With a total of 6️⃣9️⃣ medals @OfficialPU has topped the medal tally and become the Winners of the 3️⃣rd edition of #KheloIndia University Games 2022, Uttar Pradesh 🔥👍



Have a look at the FINAL Standings of #KIUG2022 👏🤩 pic.twitter.com/OtPuD6WeF7